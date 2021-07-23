An off-campus robbery of two Ohio State students occurred in an alley west of Summit Street and 13th Avenue at around 3 a.m. Friday.

The students were walking through the alley when they were approached by four male suspects, according to a neighborhood safety notice. One suspect had a gun and demanded the victims’ property, stealing wallets and cell phones before fleeing in a dark gray Honda Civic.

No injuries were reported, according to the neighborhood safety notice.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.