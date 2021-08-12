As fall semester approaches and the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread across the country, many Ohio State faculty members expressed concerns about the university’s response.

Faculty received an email regarding COVID-19 protocols in the classroom July 28 from Kay Wolf, senior vice provost in the Office of Academic Affairs. The email stated the mode of instruction was left to the discretion of the university — rather than instructors — and it could not be altered without Ohio State’s prior approval. These newly instated rules and regulations left some faculty concerned for their safety, as well as their families’ health this fall.

Micah Berman, an associate professor of public health and law, said he feels the primary responsibility of the university is to ensure the Buckeye community is safe.

“There are people with family members who might be going through chemotherapy or have other reasons why they have suppressed immune systems — so having a vaccine where they have this many people on campus as vastly as possible is the best way to protect everyone,” he said.

Berman said he is concerned that COVID-19 safety decisions may be made without much faculty input, but faculty should be able to make decisions regarding their own classroom’s protocols to ensure the safety of not only themselves, but their families.

Amanda Robinson, an associate professor of political science, said the introduction of an indoor mask mandate for all individuals is reassuring, but she feels a vaccine requirement for all individuals before House Bill 244 goes into effect Oct. 13 would provide more protection.

House Bill 244 will prohibit public schools and universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for enrollment until it receives Food and Drug Administration approval beyond the emergency use authorization. Currently the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are under the authorization in the U.S.

This ban does not apply to university hospitals, including the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, which announced Aug. 3 it would require all students, faculty and staff affiliated with the medical center to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or provide an approved vaccine exemption before Oct. 15.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email all COVID-19 decisions were made with the backing of public health and medical leaders using the latest data and science.

“The university will continue to make decisions as needed based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health, university medical experts and local health authorities,” Booker said.

Cleveland State University will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students living on campus until House Bill 244 goes into effect. Six out of 14 schools in the Big Ten are requiring students and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the time of publication, including University of Illinois, Indiana University, University of Maryland, Michigan State University, University of Michigan, Northwestern University and Rutgers University.

Thomas Davis, an associate professor in the Department of English, said he would be much more comfortable teaching in person if the COVID-19 vaccine were required, especially since his son is too young to receive the vaccine and is therefore more vulnerable to the virus.

“It just seems completely irrational that we have a vaccine to get us out of a pandemic, and we will require tetanus and chickenpox vaccines, but we wouldn’t require the COVID vaccine,” Davis said.

Davis said he feels there should be more flexibility, in the case of a family member falling ill, a faculty member’s child’s school shutting down in-person instruction due to high COVID-19 cases or other unpredictable factors.

“I don’t think the university can anticipate every possible scenario that will come up in the coming weeks and months, and I think they know that,” Davis said. “I appreciate they changed the mask mandate and they’re acting on data as they get it, but I think instructors are going to have to have some freedom and flexibility to kind of deal with situations on the ground, in our classrooms, as they unfold in real time.”

Davis said he will have windows open at all times in his classroom to increase air circulation and reduce droplet transmission of the virus. He will make students aware of this in his syllabus, telling them to “dress for the weather.” He said he also purchased a bluetooth voice amplifier, so his class of 40 students can hear him over his mask.

Robinson said she may use a HEPA — high efficiency particulate air — filter that she would purchase with her own money.

“If someone objects, I can’t require social distancing based on this email, but my plan is to try to spread people out as much as possible in that space,” Robinson said.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email Facilities and Operation Management has evaluated HVAC systems in 1,100 classrooms to ensure they meet or exceed CDC safety recommendations. Adjustments included installation of portable HEPA filters, MERV-13 filters or other means to increase air circulation.

The university currently requires six vaccines, including Hepatitis B; Measles, Mumps, Rubella; Meningitis; Polio; Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis; and Varicella (chickenpox), according to the student health center’s website.

Berman said in an email he feels the university appears to be considering only legal risks relating to House Bill 244’s ban on mandating the vaccine, rather than potential ramifications from those it affects.

“It’s wrong to assume the legal risks are all on one side,” Berman said in an email. “Faculty and staff have the right to a safe workplace, and it’s possible people may seek legal recourse if they don’t feel that is being provided.”

Correction: A previous version of this story stated there are 10 schools in the Big Ten, instead of the correct 14.

Clarification: This story was updated Thursday at 9:55 a.m. to include the university’s recent evaluation of HVAC systems across its campuses to ensure they meet CDC standards.