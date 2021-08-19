Ohio State senior long snapper Roen McCullough announced his retirement from football Thursday, citing medical concerns.

In a statement, McCullough revealed he was diagnosed with a heart condition in late 2020 but was cleared in time to play in the Spring Game April 17. Although McCullough continued through the summer with the team, he sustained a shoulder injury that would require surgery and keep him off the field.

“I only have gratitude and appreciation for everything Ohio State athletics has done in supporting me on and off the field,” McCullough said. “It’s been a long, hard process but necessary in the long run. Putting this situation in God’s hands and trusting that his plans far supersede any I have made for myself.”

McCullough was competing with senior Brad Robinson for the starting long snapper job, but also saw time at linebacker during the 2021 Spring Game.