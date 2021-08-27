University President Kristina M. Johnson announced an update to Ohio State’s plan to combat crime in a universitywide email Friday.

The announcement follows a rise in crime throughout the off-campus area, Johnson said. Beginning this weekend, Ohio State will add light towers and cameras along sidewalks and increase police presence and crime patrols in the campus area.

“The frequency and severity of crime in the off-campus area is disturbing,” Johnson said. “We are taking multiple measures in our approach to keeping our students, faculty and staff safe.”

Johnson added that she met with the city of Columbus Division Chief of Police Elaine Bryant Tuesday to discuss improving safety for all students and community members. She said additional safety measures for the University District will be announced in the coming days.

“I want to reiterate in the strongest possible terms that Ohio State is committed to supporting our students and the off-campus neighborhoods in which they reside,” Johnson said.