Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees. Prices listed are for general admission.

MUSIC

Friday, Aug. 27

Tyler Rich 7 p.m. at The Bluestone ($15) Feel-good country artist Tyler Rich is sure to woo concertgoers this Friday at the former Baptist church turned event venue, The Bluestone.



Saturday, Aug. 28

WonderBus: Kesha, AJR, Ritt Momney in Concert 12-9:30 p.m. at The Lawn at CAS ($109) WonderBus Music & Arts Festival attendees will be among the stars as prominent musicians Kesha, AJR and Ritt Momney take the stage, among other performers.



Sunday, Aug. 29

WonderBus: Wilco/GroupLove/Black Pumas/St. Paul & The Broken Bones In Concert 12-9 p.m. at The Lawn at CAS ($109) Groups at the festival are sure to love GroupLove, Peach Tree Rascals and Smallpools. Attendees should keep their eyes peeled for Columbus’ own Doc Robinson and Jack Harris.



Thursday, Sept. 2

Easton Unplugged 6-9 p.m. on The Yard at Easton Town Center (FREE) Donna Mogavero has been a part of the Columbus music scene for decades. She will bring a folksy, rock ‘n’ roll feel to this week’s acoustic Easton Unplugged show.

MojoFlo at DownTown Live 6 p.m. at Columbus Commons (FREE) Warning: this show may be too funky for the faint of heart. MojoFlo and its lead singer, Amber Knicole, will bring jazzy instrumental and vocal talents to the Columbus Commons.



FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, Aug. 27

Pearl Farmers Market 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gay Street and Pearl Alley Open through October, this market offers fresh food from local farmers, in addition to live music and giveaways.



Saturday, Aug. 28

Not Your Mama’s Indoor/Outdoor Craft Market 3-8 p.m. at Via Vecchia Winery (FREE) Via Vecchia winery will be serving wine and signature cocktails at an indoor bar alongside food trucks and other vendors who will be located on a large, outdoor patio. It’s the perfect place to spend one of the last few days of summer.



Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Winery Comedy Tour 7-8:30 p.m. at Via Vecchia Winery ($11) This nationwide comedy tour, consisting of comedians who perform and taste at craft locations across the country, will be making a stop at Via Vecchia Winery.



ART, PERFORMANCES AND FILM

Friday, Aug. 27

Kevin Nealon 7:45 p.m. at the Columbus Funny Bone Comedy Club ($35) The first of four performances, Emmy-nominated comedian Kevin Nealon will have his audience in stitches at the Columbus Funny Bone Comedy Club.



Saturday, Aug. 28

Red Herring presents The Children 8 p.m. at Red Herring Theater Company ($30) This dark performance tells the tale of three former nuclear physicists who once worked at a nuclear power plant together and who must confront their past after an unimaginable disaster occurs at their old workplace.



OTHER

Friday, Aug. 27

Fitness Yoga on the Square 8:30 a.m. at the Town Square at Easton Town Center (FREE) Instructors from Life Time Fitness will lead a yoga class focused on strength, conditioning and flexibility. Those who want to start their Friday mornings off flexible should come early, as socially distanced participation is allowed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Open Play and Beach Bar 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Barefoot Bar at The Volleypark ($10) The Volleypark brings the beach to Columbus, and this Friday will be a chance for Columbus residents to enjoy open play volleyball, karaoke starting at 8:30 p.m. and the almost-oceanside atmosphere for $10.



Saturday, Aug. 28

Serving Board Class 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Urbn Timber ($175) Calling all charcuterie connoisseurs! This workshop will allow students to choose their preferred type of wood and be guided through the process of sanding, shaping and finishing their dream wooden serving board.

