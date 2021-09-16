Avengers fans –– assemble and prepare to welcome the largest-ever Marvel Universe exhibition to Columbus.

From Nov. 26 to May 30, 2022, the Center of Science and Industry will be home to the “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibition. The exhibition will offer a unique, in-depth experience to celebrate Marvel’s visual and cultural impact, according to a press release from COSI. More than 300 original artifacts, many of which have never been seen by the public, will be put on display, including Captain America’s shield, the late Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther costume and art from the Marvel universe.

The addition of this exhibition is groundbreaking for the company, Frederic Bertley, CEO and president of COSI, said in the press release.

“We cannot wait to welcome COSI guests and Marvel super fans alike to be wholly immersed into the Marvel Universe in a truly memorable and once-in-a-lifetime way,” Bertley said.

Josh Sarver, vice president of experiences and operations at COSI, said the center built its foundation on teaching people that science is everywhere and for everyone, including in Marvel movies. Through examples of technological innovation in Marvel movies, viewers are exposed to ways science could ultimately impact the world they live in.

“I think it was about two years ago an individual flew over the English Channel. They were calling him the ‘Real Iron Man,’ ” Sarver said. “It’s those types of opportunities that these films, the comic books, these conversations, they inspire innovation within individuals.”

Sarver said the Marvel exhibition is also a great way to prompt conversations about pressing topics such as race and discrimination.

“We’re excited to bring this one to our community and share with them the great message that it has, not just about the films and the comics, but actually diving deeper into where that content came from, such as talking about race and diversity and religion and those type of things that really are the underlying piece of what Marvel is all about,” Sarver said.

The almost six-month period of time “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” will spend in Columbus is warranted by the size of the production and the interactive activities within it, Sarver said. It is 10,000 square feet, making it larger and more time-consuming than the usual traveling exhibition, which people typically spend about 20-30 minutes in.

“Not only is it larger than our typical traveling exhibitions, but the content behind it is so rich,” Sarver said. “And individuals, whether you’re a huge Marvel fan or you’re just an individual wanting to hear the messages that are behind it, are staying in this exhibition anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to an hour and a half.”

Marci Howdyshell, senior director of scientific content and research at COSI, said her role within the company allows her to introduce aspects of science directly to exhibitions through interactive activities.

“Around every new exhibit that comes in, we are always creating content related to the exhibit, right?” Howdyshell said. “So, maybe when you come to see the Marvel exhibit, there will be a cart out in the hallway where you get to learn some science that’s related to maybe one of the Marvel characters.”

Howdyshell said the timing of the exhibition coming to Columbus could not be better after the past several years.

“We’ve seen these everyday superheroes all throughout our lives over the past two years and really just kind of been able to celebrate them,” Howdyshell said. “I feel like bringing in Marvel at this time is a great way to celebrate superheroes and imagine that we can all be a little bit of a superhero.”

Guests can attend the “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibition Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets to the exhibition are $15 and are separate from the $25 general admission tickets.