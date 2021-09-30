Fourth-year veterinary medical graduate students now have the opportunity to apply a more hands-on approach to animal care.

The Frank Stanton Veterinary Spectrum of Care Clinic, a June 1 addition to the College of Veterinary Medicine, provides students the experience of working with animals in exam rooms, surgical suites and lab areas, on top of being a resource for the Columbus community, according to Ohio State’s Veterinary Medical Center website. The clinic allows students to learn approaches to care, a range of clinical procedures and post-visit care protocols while practicing their business and management skills.

Second- and third-year graduate students observe aspects of animal care to better prepare themselves to become doctors, Rustin Moore, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, said. The goal is for fourth-year students to take what they’ve observed in previous years and apply it in their clinicals, ready to provide care while acting as the doctor.

“They will develop confidence and competence, or enhance their confidence and competence during that fourth year, particularly in this clinic, so that when they graduate they are and they feel they are more career-ready,” Moore said.

According to a video on the college’s YouTube channel, the center features exam and treatment rooms, dental and surgical suites, pre-and post-surgical care areas, imaging, medication dispensaries and labs. The facility also provides a separate cat and dog waiting area and a private entrance for pets with behavioral needs.

The clinic prioritizes offering diagnostics and treatments at affordable prices for customers, according to the Building Design for Animals website.

Moore said because the clinic is student-run and can provide care comparable to surrounding facilities, it can be much more affordable, depending on treatment.

“The reason it’s called spectrum of care is because we can provide care to a broad socioeconomic array of clients,” Moore said.

Mikayla Bisson, a third-year in public management, leadership and policy and a dog owner, said she is excited to have an easily accessible veterinary clinic nearby.

“They can give you the best bang for your buck by giving your pet the care that you need but not completely emptying your savings,” Bisson said.

Bisson said while she has a car, she knows not all pet owners on campus do, so the location of the clinic is convenient.

“If you’re trying to take care of your pet, it can feel really hard — especially when you want to do what’s best for your pet,” Bisson said. “I couldn’t imagine not having the access to take [my dog] to the vet if something quickly comes up.”

The Frank Stanton Veterinary Clinic is open Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. with appointments and face masks required, according to the website.