Seeing his playing time diminish since Week 1, Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant will enter the transfer portal.

Gant, who has racked up 10 tackles so far this season, will leave the Buckeyes after three years with the program, as first reported by Letterman Row’s Austin Ward.

Despite playing 41 snaps in Ohio State’s season-opener against Minnesota, Gant played in just six combined snaps against Oregon and Tulsa — playing just a single down against the Golden Hurricane in Week 3.

While Gant served as a veteran in a young linebacker corps, the Buckeyes turned to youth at the position. Sophomores Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers each played more snaps than Gant in Weeks 2 and 3.

As a Buckeye, Gant amassed 54 career-tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also missed spring practice with a foot injury.