No. 6 Ohio State (4-0) won in four sets over Texas State (0-5) Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, during the second match of the Red Raider Classic.

A back-and-forth first set saw both teams tied at 13 before senior outside hitter Mia Grunze had four consecutive kills, helping Ohio State take the lead. The Buckeyes kept that lead throughout the second set. Junior setter Mac Podraza finished the set with a setter dump, 25-17.

Ohio State jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the beginning of the second set. A block by freshman middle hitter Arica Davis and Podraza forced an early timeout by the Bobcats, 13-5.

After the timeout, the Bobcats went on a run to get within two points of the Buckeyes, 16-14. Grunze put an end to the Bobcat run with three kills at the end of the second set for a 25-19 Buckeye win.

The Buckeyes had a strong offensive and defensive start to the third set with sophomore middle hitter Rylee Rader and Podraza getting Ohio State’s sixth block of the match for a 9-5 lead. Sophomore Emily Londot got her tenth kill at the start of the second set to be the second Buckeye with double-digit kills, following Grunze.

Texas State went on another run in the middle of the third set to get within two points of the Buckeyes, led by graduate transfer outside hitter Jada Gardner with 10 kills. The Bobcats tied the game at 21-all.

The Buckeyes were forced to take a timeout after Texas State had their first lead since 1-0 in the third set, 23-22. A kill by Rader after the timeout tied the game at 23-all, but the Buckeyes were unable to close out the set with a 23-25 loss.

Ohio State came out strong in the beginning of the fourth set with an early 5-0 lead. The Buckeyes continued their dominant performance throughout the fourth set to win the match 25-15.

The Buckeyes had three players finish the match with double-digit kills, including Londot (16), Grunze (13) and Rader (11).

Ohio State will take on Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the final match of the Red Raider Classic.