The Ohio State wrestling team welcomed another top-10 recruit from the class of 2022 Monday.

Nic Bouzakis, the No. 1 132-pounder according to MatScouts and the No. 3 overall pound-for-pound wrestler has committed to Ohio State. The announcement came via Bouzakis’ Instagram with a mention of a strong bond with head coach Tom Ryan.

Entering his senior season, Bouzakis has a resume that includes the 2020 National Prep Wrestling Championship. He is a three-time Florida state champion and has also qualified for a spot in the 60-kilogram weight class in Greco-Roman on the 2021 U.S. Junior World team.

Adding to an already impressive class, Bouzakis is the fourth Ohio State commit for the class of 2022. The Buckeyes now hold pledges from the No. 1 heavyweight Nick Feldman and the No. 3 pound-for-pound recruit in Bouzakis to bulk the 2022 class.

The class also includes Ohio natives in 197-pounder Seth Shumate and state champion Gavin Brown, the No. 19 145-pounder in the country.