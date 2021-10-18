The Big Ten Conference and Ohio State announced Monday that the No. 5 Buckeyes will host No. 7 Penn State under the lights when the Nittany Lions come to town Oct. 30.

Ohio State will kickoff against Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC for what could be the Buckeyes’ first ranked and top-10 game of the season. It will also be Ohio State’s second home night game of the 2021 campaign.

The Buckeyes will debut all-scarlet color rush uniforms for the event, encouraging fans in attendance to scatter the ‘Shoe in scarlet apparel.

The game against the Nittany Lions will be the second-consecutive night game for Ohio State after it takes on Indiana at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomington Saturday.