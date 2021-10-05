Ohio State will require COVID-19 testing for all students on the Columbus campus before and after fall break — regardless of vaccination status.

Students must receive a COVID-19 test before and after the Oct.14 and 15 fall break regardless of travel plans, according to a universitywide email Tuesday.

“This step is being taken to help keep friends, families, our communities and your fellow Buckeyes safe as you enjoy some time off before returning to campus for the rest of the semester,” the email states.

According to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes COVID-19 dashboard, 2.31 percent of the university population that has been tested has received a positive result for the coronavirus this fall semester.

Appointments can be scheduled via MyChart at Jesse Owens North, according to the email.

All students must also receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15, and the second by Nov. 15. Exemptions are available on a case-by-case basis.