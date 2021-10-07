A fire broke out at an off-campus house of four Ohio State students Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

Three of the four students who live at the house on 15th Avenue east of 4th Street were present when the fire broke out, Mary Jaskoviak, a second-year in health sciences and a resident of the home, said. The fourth student wasn’t home at the time but lived in the attic, which was severely damaged in the fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 8:12 p.m., Rick Artrip, battalion chief of the Columbus Division of Fire, said. The fire has been extinguished, and the investigation as to its cause is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bella Czajkowski contributed reporting.