The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State is now offering COVID-19 boosters and third doses.

COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots are available for patients whose immune response has deteriorated over time and Pfizer or Moderna third doses are available for those who had inadequate immune responses to the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the medical center website. To determine eligibility, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

According to the website, those aged 65 and older, 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions such as chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis and anyone living in a long-term care facility should receive a COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot at least six months after their second Pfizer dose.

Anyone aged 18 to 49 at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or occupational or institutional hazards is eligible to receive a Pfizer booster dose at least six months after their second shot.

Those who have received solid organ transplants or have “equivalent level” of immunocompromise can receive a third COVID-19 dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, depending on the shot they received previously, according to the website.

To schedule a booster of third dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment, individuals can log in to MyChart or call 614-688-8299.