It’s been two seasons since Ohio State and Michigan met on the gridiron for their annual renewal of their long-standing rivalry.

The pandemic forced the 2020 chapter to cancel after COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program. It marked the first time in 102 years that the two rivals wouldn’t square off on the football field.

It’s time to refresh some memories. Big moments and big plays intertwine the history of the rivalry, so let’s remind ourselves of 10.2 — with a bonus figure to match the snapping of the more-than-a-century streak prior to the pandemic — of the biggest numbers from ‘The Game’ since 2000.

Most passing yards

Ohio State: 396 (Dwayne Haskins, 2018)

Michigan: 451 (Devin Gardner, 2013)

Most receiving yards

Ohio State: 192 (Parris Campbell, 2018)

Michigan: 175 (Jeremy Gallon, 2013)

The Buckeyes’ passing attack reached prolific levels in 2018, when first-year starter Dwayne Haskins broke conference records for most passing yards in a season. He connected with nine different targets to produce the most Buckeyes passing yards in The Game since the turn of the millennium, which also resulted in the most receiving yards. Parris Campbell averaged 32 yards per catch and caught two touchdowns.

Michigan’s Devin Gardner owns the only 400-yard passing game from the rivalry in the last 21 years. Gardner matched his career high with four touchdowns and set a new best with 32 completions. He also hooked up with his favorite target, Jeremy Gallon, nine times with a score.

Most rushing yards

Ohio State: 226 (Carlos Hyde, 2013)

Michigan: 170 (Denard Robinson, 2011)

Most total yards of offense

Ohio State: 577 (2019)

Michigan: 603 (2013)

Kickoff return yards

Ohio State: 112 (Maurice Hall, six returns, 2003)

Michigan: 123 (Jourdan Lewis, six returns, 2015)

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has flashed his potential to leave opposing teams on the edges of their seats, averaging over 30 yards per return this season. For what it’s worth, the last Buckeyes kickoff return for a touchdown came by Jordan Hall against Michigan in 2010.

Wolverines sophomore running back Blake Corum is just as dangerous. He’s already over 300 return yards.

Most Field Goals Made

Ohio State: Four (Drew Basil, 2012)

Michigan: Three (Adam Finley, 2002)

Total Tackles

Ohio State: 16 (Raekwon McMillian, 2016)

Michigan: 17 (Jordan Kovacs, 2010)

Passes Defended

Ohio State: Four (Kurt Coleman, 2009)

Michigan: Two (Lavert Hill, 2019, Mike McCray, 2016)

Most Interceptions Thrown

Ohio State: Three (Steve Bellisari, 2000)

Michigan: Four (Tate Forcier, 2009, John Navarre, 2001)

Largest margin of victory

Ohio State: 35 (2008)

Michigan: 14 (2004)

Highest attendance

Ohio State: 110,045 (2016)

Michigan: 114,132 (2011)

Plenty of eyes lock into the November showdown both through broadcast and in person. Some of the largest crowds have filed into Michigan Stadium and Ohio Stadium to witness wins for their respective programs.

Michigan snapped a record seven-game losing streak to Ohio State behind a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Denard Robinson in 2011. The Buckeyes saw a stadium-record number of spectators for the matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. They were treated to a 30-27 overtime thriller.

With The Game on the docket for the first time in two years, it will be interesting to see how many fans take to Michigan Stadium Nov. 27.