After a win against Nebraska and the final unbeaten Big Ten team falling Saturday, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College Football Playoff poll Tuesday.

Ohio State jumped No. 7 Michigan State — who ranked No. 3 in last week’s poll — after the Spartans fell to Purdue this past week. The Buckeyes are now the highest ranked Big Ten team in the CFP poll.

The Big Ten has six teams ranked, including No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Purdue and No. 20 Iowa.

The top four included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon and the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will face CFP ranked opponents in each of its last three games this season — including No. 19 Purdue Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.