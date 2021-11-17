The Buckeyes and Wolverines have battled for over 115 years, meeting year in and year out in the biggest rivalry in college football.

With such a storied rivalry comes plenty of notable performances that have tipped the outcomes of major meetings between the two universities.

Here are a few Ohio State records that may fall in the 2021 clash between the Buckeyes and Wolverines:

Passing yards

In 2018, then-Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins unleashed a dominating 396-yard, six-touchdown performance against Michigan’s defense — which ranked at the top of the nation heading into that game.

Haskins’ performance led the Buckeyes to their largest point total in The Game’s history: 62.

While Haskins’ big day will be remembered by Ohio State fans for the rest of time, his passing yards record has the potential to fall in 2021. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has uncorked numerous performances this season that would have broken Haskins’ mark of 396 yards.

Against Oregon in Week 2, Stroud threw for nearly 500 yards — landing at 484 yards and 15 yards shy of Haskins’ single-game program record.

Since then, Stroud has tossed two other 400-plus yard games, throwing for 406 yards against Maryland and 405 versus Nebraska.

As Stroud has eclipsed the 400-yard mark three times this season, including against a solid Nebraska defense, there’s no reason he can’t do it again.

Field goals made

Multiple Ohio State kickers have sent a record four field goals through the uprights against the Wolverines.

In 1974, the Buckeyes needed all four of their field goals as Tom Klaban’s 12 points were the only points they could muster in a 12-10 win. Klaban’s four field goals were not matched until Drew Basil connected on 4-of-5 attempts to power Ohio State to a 26-21 win.

Ohio State’s current kicker, graduate Noah Ruggles, has drilled four field goals in a game twice this season.

In back-to-back outings against Penn State and Nebraska, Ruggles drilled four field goals in each game — including a pair of kicks to ice each game.

Ruggles has gone a perfect 15-of-15 in field goal attempts thus far this season and could see enough opportunities to break the record four field goals set by Klaban and Basil.

Total offensive yards

In the aforementioned 2018 meeting, Haskins’ masterclass helped pace the Buckeyes to 567 yards of total offense.

As Ohio State produced 396 yards through the air, the two-headed monster of Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins powered the Buckeyes on the ground — combining for 142 rushing yards. Haskins added 34 rushing yards as well.

The 2021 version of the Buckeyes average 541.8 yards per game and contain dynamic passing and rushing attacks. Ohio State produces 352.8 passing yards per game, while it adds 189 rushing yards per game.

Ohio State’s offense boasts a talented receiving corps headlined by senior Chris Olave, junior Garrett Wilson and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, while freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson provides the Buckeyes’ ground game with both power and finesse. The combo of the Buckeyes’ air and ground attacks are enough to give any defense fits.

The current Ohio State offense has crossed the 567-yard mark three times this season, including two performances above 600 total yards — coming against Oregon and Akron.

As the Buckeyes head into the Big House for another meeting, expect offensive fireworks and a potentially record-breaking outing from Stroud and company.