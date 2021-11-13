Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson will return to action Saturday against No. 19 Purdue after missing last week’s game with an undisclosed injury.

While the Buckeyes passing offense gets stronger, it’s run game takes a hit as graduate running back Master Teague III is unavailable for the fourth time this season.

Redshirt senior safety Marcus Hooker is the lone game-time decision.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decision

SAF Marcus Hooker

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

SAF Jantzen Dunn

OL Jack Forsman

DE Tyler Friday

DL Darrion Henry-Young

DB Jakailin Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

DL Jaden McKenzie

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

RB Master Teague III

OL Toby Wilson