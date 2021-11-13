Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson will return to action Saturday against No. 19 Purdue after missing last week’s game with an undisclosed injury.
While the Buckeyes passing offense gets stronger, it’s run game takes a hit as graduate running back Master Teague III is unavailable for the fourth time this season.
Redshirt senior safety Marcus Hooker is the lone game-time decision.
The full status report is below:
Game-time decision
SAF Marcus Hooker
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
SAF Jantzen Dunn
OL Jack Forsman
DE Tyler Friday
DL Darrion Henry-Young
DB Jakailin Johnson
LB Mitchell Melton
DL Jaden McKenzie
OL Harry Miller
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
RB Master Teague III
OL Toby Wilson