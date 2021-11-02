Ohio State student Hunter Mattin pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of obstruction of official business Thursday, seven months after an altercation in the Columbus Division of Police Headquarters.

Mattin, a former student expecting to return to Ohio State in the spring, was arrested April 13 at a demonstration in downtown Columbus protesting the shooting of Black people across the U.S. Some protesters forced entry into the Columbus Police Headquarters, which was locked, at around 9:20 p.m.

Mattin struck Sgt. James Coleman with a club after being told to leave police headquarters during the protest, as seen on Coleman’s body camera footage at an April 14 press conference.

Police inside the building then used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Mattin was sentenced Thursday to community control for a year, as well as two days in jail, which were served prior to sentencing, according to the Court of Common Pleas. Community control calls for Mattin to undergo supervision, programming, a behavioral health assessment, urine screening, maintain employment and acquire no new convictions.

Mattin said in an email Monday he pleaded guilty to both charges that “are eligible to be expunged as early as 2023” and is at peace with the outcome.

“I am extraordinarily thankful for the outpouring of support I received this past Spring in the form of rapid crowdfunding that covered the entirety of my legal fees and positive messages and emails,” Mattin said.

Mattin was originally charged with aggravated burglary. He pleaded not guilty April 15.