Mike Carey, a Republican and coal lobbyist backed by former President Donald J. Trump, won the 15th Congressional District seat Tuesday.

Carey beat two-term Democrat Rep. Allison Russo Tuesday in the special election for the 15th Congressional District seat. He will take office immediately, replacing Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, who retired in May after accepting a role as president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, according to the Associated Press.

The 15th Congressional District currently spans from just southwest of Ohio State’s campus to Athens County in the southeast corner of the state, according to Ballotpedia. The boundaries will soon be redrawn as part of the state’s redistricting process.

Former Vice President Mike Pence congratulated Carey for his win. In a tweet, Pence called Carey’s election a step toward “bringing America all the way back.”

In a statement, Carey promised to fight for everyone in his district, thanking his supporters.



“Tonight, the people of Ohio’s 15th District have placed their trust in me, and I could not be more humbled to represent them,” Carey said. “Republican, Democrat, or Independent, I promise to fight for every person in this district because the problems facing our nation are beyond partisanship and have real consequences for working families.”



Prior to election day, Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., visited the 15th district to campaign for Carey. According to filings from the Federal Elections Commission, a political action committee, led by Trump’s former campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, donated $23,000 toward Carey’s campaign.

In a Wednesday statement on her Facebook page, Russo, who was elected to the General Assembly in 2018, said Ohioans deserve congressional leaders who can deliver for working families in Ohio.



“We traveled all over the district, talking to folks about the issues important to them,” Russo said. “Farmers, students, small business owners, and workers: who despite their diverse backgrounds are all united by their desire for a better future for Ohio.”