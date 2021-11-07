The Ohio State women’s basketball team added another offensive weapon to their active roster ahead of their regular-season opener Wednesday.

The NCAA granted senior guard Taylor Mikesell — who transferred from Oregon last April — eligibility to play for the Buckeyes this season, head coach Kevin McGuff said in a tweet.

Mikesell practiced with the team throughout the offseason, but was ruled inactive for the Buckeyes’ exhibition game against Slippery Rock Wednesday.

The Massillon, Ohio, native led the Ducks from behind the arc last season with 39 3-point makes, averaging 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Prior to her one-year stint at Oregon, Mikesell spent two seasons with Maryland where she started in 66 consecutive games and averaged 12.3 points.

The senior guard was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018-2019 after making 95 3-pointers as a freshman, which stands as the Terrapins’ single-season 3-point record for both the men’s and women’s programs.

Mikesell will add to a veteran Buckeyes’ backcourt that is led by senior guard Braxtin Miller and junior guards Jacy Sheldon and Madison Greene, who each averaged double-digits in scoring during the 2020-21 season.

Mikesell will make her Ohio State debut Wednesday when the Buckeyes host Bucknell at Value City Arena in their regular-season opener at 7 p.m.