Ohio State sophomore wrestler Anthony Echemendia was arrested and charged with second-degree felony assault Tuesday.

According to a copy of the arrest warrant, first reported by Eleven Warriors, Echemendia caused physical harm to his wife Monday, choking her until she was rendered unconscious.

A warrant was issued for Echemendia’s arrest that same day, and he was taken into custody Tuesday. He is being held without bond.

Ohio State wrestling spokesperson Dan Wallenberg said the university is aware of the situation but declined to comment further.

Echemendia, who competes in the 141-pound weight class, competed and lost in the wrestle-off prelims Oct. 26, falling to teammate junior Jordan Decatur, who went on to earn the varsity position.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.