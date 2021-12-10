Ribbon-trimmed and rhinestone-studded Lindsey Stirling’s annual Christmas tour could be deemed nothing more than a twinkling spectacle. However, such a devaluation would ignore the violin virtuoso’s masterful blending of the avant-garde with the authentic.

After appearing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010, Stirling garnered attention for her vivacious violin and dance abilities. Since then, she has released five studio albums and amassed 13.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.9 million followers on TikTok. Fresh off her Artemis tour, which shared a name with her 2019 album and concluded in September, Stirling created “The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program.” The fourth of its kind, this holiday tour featuring music, dance, aerial performance, comedy and more came to the Palace Theatre Wednesday.

“She was going for a ‘wow’ factor,” Jennifer Stirling, Lindsey Stirling’s sister and assistant, said. “She’s always looking for something a little bit new.”

Lindsey Stirling certainly succeeded in adding dashes of novelty to nostalgic Christmas compositions. Some instrumentals, such as “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Sleigh Ride,” were played more traditionally while still incorporating a lighthearted, contemporary pop sound. Others, such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” were played in a hardened, spunky manner.

Costuming added to this feeling of moxie as Stirling and her dancers donned classical, crisp, white ballet tutus. Subtly dusted with glitter, the costume pieces clashed with the pounding music to generate an evocative visual. Every set of costumes was equally as colorful and expressive.

Four dancers supported Stirling onstage: Addie Byers, Taylor Gagliano, Jessica Richens and Kailyn Rogers. Their movement was both dynamic and cohesive, complementing each track they participated in without becoming distracting. Stirling, Gagliano and Rogers utilized aerial hoops throughout the concert, forming strong lines and delicate shapes depending on the mood. In one case, Stirling even hung down from the hoop with only her ankles hooked over the rim, shredding on her violin all the while.

Ryan Riveros on keys and Drew Steen on drums also accompanied Stirling, enhancing the show’s overall interactivity. During a humorous segment, the three musicians played a variety of songs on children’s instruments, demonstrating impressive skill. “Hedwig’s Theme” from the “Harry Potter” film series and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by Charlie Daniels were both unexpected delights.

Crew members made calculated appearances, often to inject variety into the set list. As a humorous bit, tour manager Erich Jackson dressed up as a Christmas tree and begrudgingly entertained the audience during brief break times. Paired with Stirling’s high-spirited persona, his exaggerated grouchiness was strangely refreshing. Stirling’s dog, Luna, had a miniature role to play as well. Led across the stage by another crew member, she completed an adorable series of spins and jumps.

One of the tour’s most exceptional qualities was the lighting. The stage was often illuminated with red or green hues, but colors outside of the typical Christmas palette were not disregarded. While playing “Hallelujah,” Stirling was surrounded by opaque golden light with exquisite traces of orange and purple, conjuring up an image of a breaking dawn. The use of silhouette was clever and impactful, and it often seemed as though Stirling disappeared into the colors themselves before emerging in a new position or costume.

In the midst of all of these happenings, Stirling managed to ground the entire show in humble reality. She described her dearly departed father, confessing he inspired her to “tell stories through instrumentation.” She spoke candidly about mental health. She encouraged all young violinists in the audience to continue learning, even if it becomes difficult. These vulnerable moments embodied the essence of Christmas more than any prop or set piece.

There is no denying that Lindsey Stirling’s annual Christmas tour was a feast for the senses. But beyond that, there was definite substance in the sparkle and shine.

“She loves making people laugh and smile and go home feeling really good about themselves,” Jennifer Stirling said.