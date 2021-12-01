Columbus residents may be familiar with sister bars Threes Above High and Fours On High after mourning the loss of Too’s Spirits Under High; now, bar-goers can look forward to the opening of Fives Up High.

Announced Wednesday on the Threes Above High, Fours On High and Fives Up High Instagram pages, the new bar will be located at 2375 N. High St., according to an Instagram post from Hendoc’s Pub, the location Fives Up High will be taking over. The newest addition to the famed series of numbered bars comes after Too’s Spirits Under High closed in October 2017.

“The FIVE of us along with our amazing staff are beyond excited to announce the birth of our next baby, FIVE5 UP HIGH,” the bar stated on its Instagram account, which has already surpassed 1,000 followers. “This shouldn’t come as a surprise to the people who know us most and quite frankly anyone that can count.”

True to its name, the bar will open Jan. 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. More information about Fives Up High can be found on its Instagram page.