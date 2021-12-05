No. 6 Ohio State will head to Pasadena, California, for the 2022 Rose Bowl, where it will meet the No. 11 Utah Utes Jan. 1.

This will be the Buckeyes first Rose Bowl appearance since 2019 — the last time Ohio State was held out of the College Football Playoff — when it downed Washington 28-23. This is Utah’s first Rose Bowl appearance in program history.

The Utes went 10-3 en route to their first Pac-12 title since joining the conference in 2011.

Utah will meet the Buckeyes for just the second time, with the first matchup coming during the regular season in 1986. Ohio State defeated the Utes 64-6.

Ranking as the 12th-best total defense in the country, the Utes have held opponents to 315.6 yards per game. Junior linebacker Devin Lloyd led Utah with eight sacks and his four interceptions are tied for third-most in the NCAA.

Utah boasts one of the best rushing offenses in the country, averaging 216.1 yards on the ground — ranking second in the Pac-12.

Ohio State is 8-7 in 15 Rose Bowl appearances.