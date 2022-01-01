One person was injured in a stabbing in the Ohio Union South Garage around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, who is not affiliated with Ohio State, was stabbed during an altercation with two other people, according to an Ohio State Public Safety notice. Two suspects were arrested and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Brendon Rashaun Lytle, was charged with felonious assault while the second, 18-year-old Kaleb Ashton Frankopoulos, was charged with tampering with evidence. Neither of the suspects is affiliated with the university.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, the notice stated.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to call the Ohio State University Police Division at (614) 292-2121.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.