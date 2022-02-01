Although he never stepped foot onto a baseball diamond for Ohio State, those close to Bill Wells said he helped shape Ohio State baseball into the program it is today through his generosity.

On Jan. 24, Wells passed away at the age of 60. The Columbus baseball community remembers him fondly as someone who cared about people, his community and baseball.

“I characterize Bill as being the patron saint of Ohio State baseball,” Sonny Fulks, a starting pitcher for Ohio State from 1971-74, said. “In my 50 years of being around, I’ve never known anyone whose character, loyalty, dedication and commitment to the cause of not only baseball, but Ohio State sports in general to be greater than that of Bill Wells.”

Former pitcher Bob Spears, who played from 1992-96, said Wells was heavily involved with the Buckeyes’ baseball program.

“He was always involved,” Spears said. “He went on every single trip. He never missed a game.”

Wells supported the baseball program through off-the-field endeavors and often organized fundraising events through the Buckeye Diamond Club, an organization of Ohio State baseball fans, parents and former players.

His efforts to contribute to the baseball program resulted in upgraded facilities, all due to his, along with his family’s, passion for the game.

“He and his family were largely responsible for the building of Bill Davis Stadium,” Fulks said. “I know Bill, at the time, went to a lot of other facilities and said that work had to be done for the sake of Ohio State baseball.”

Spears said Wells often contributed anonymously.

“He never wanted anything in return,” Spears said. “He cared about people and he cared about those players. The only thing he ever wanted from people was friendship.”

In simple terms, Wells was Ohio State baseball’s No. 1 fan — through the baseball program, he laid the foundation for numerous friendships.

Head coach Greg Beals said “the No. 1 thing” about Wells was his genuine care for the program.

“Not whether we won games or that we were the Ohio State baseball program, but he cared about us as people,” Beals said. “He showed that through just his smile or his handshake — just true genuineness.”

Wells’ legacy in Ohio State baseball became permanent when the Bill Wells Baseball Team Suite was named after him in Bill Davis Stadium in March 2021.

Although he was bestowed that honor, those who knew him said an honor like that could not replicate the feeling friendships he cultivated gave him.

“He wasn’t the kind of guy who was patting himself on the back,” Spears said. “He took it as an honor that his family was able to provide such an incredible endowment. He was happy to be involved. That is what made him so endearing to everyone.”

His passion for not only the program, but also the people involved, will leave a lasting impact on Ohio State baseball. In that regard, Beals said Wells’ emails always included an Albert Pike quote that said exactly what kind of person he was to everyone around him.

“‘What we have done for ourselves dies with us. What we have done for others remains and will live forever,’ ” Beals said. “Now that’s a true legacy.”