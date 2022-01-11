Former Ohio State safety and 2002 National Champion Mike Doss will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Doss, who was a three-time All American and 2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is the 27th player in Ohio State history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Canton, Ohio, native finished his 50-game Buckeyes career with 331 tackles — the most by a defensive back in school history — eight interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and six sacks, earning a spot in the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2011.

With the opportunity to professionalize in 2002, Doss elected to remain a Buckeye for his senior year and played a pivotal role in helping the Ohio State program to its seventh national title, intercepting former Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey and earning the Bowl Championship Series National Championship Defensive MVP.

In his professional career, Doss played for the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Doss became a Super Bowl Champion with the Colts in 2006.

Doss, along with the rest of the Class of 2022, will be officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame Dec. 6, 2022.