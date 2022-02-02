For those who aren’t fans of Valentine’s Day, the Ohio Union Activities Board will host a night dedicated to laughs instead of sweet nothings.

Broken Hearts Night, an anti-Valentine’s Day virtual comedy special, will be livestreamed Monday at 8:15 p.m. on the OUAB Instagram and feature stand-up comedy, personal tales of heartbreak, broken-hearts bingo and other minigames between sets. The initial concept behind Broken Hearts Night was to alleviate some of the pressure that Valentine’s Day carries, Luke Sampson, a second-year in neuroscience and OUAB member, said.

Sampson said switching up traditional themes of Valentine’s Day can serve as a creative way for students to crack jokes about their experiences and shine a new light on the holiday.

“Valentine’s Day is so cliche,” Sampson said. “Everyone is so tired of seeing happy couples together. Everyone just wants to cry their hearts out and laugh.”

Emma Zanlungo, a fourth-year in psychology and OUAB comedy committee director, said OUAB hosted a Broken Hearts Night event two years ago at Woody’s Tavern. She said the event was so successful that OUAB wanted to bring it back virtually this year.

“We want to continue to promote student safety in wake of the pandemic while allowing student performers to feel like they are important and supported while receiving audience feedback,” Zanlungo said.

While planning Broken Hearts Night, Zanlungo said the main focus was on creating an engaging event for students to get involved and interact with one another.

“Stand-up comedy is really anchored in that audience-to-performer connection,” Zanlungo said. “Having those laughs and seeing your jokes land is something that is so important and also difficult to work with when entering the virtual sphere.”

Sowmya Yaddanapudi, a second-year in marketing and OUAB member, said students who are comfortable sharing a story about love or heartbreak will be able to do so during the event.

By switching over to an online platform, Yaddanapudi said she hopes student performers can feel more supported in a comfortable and relaxed space where they can showcase their talents.

“I’m very excited to see how we reach across the screen and make students feel included and involved, whether they are performers or guests,” Yaddanapudi said. “We want to remind students that we are here to put on a show for them.”