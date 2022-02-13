No. 6 Ohio State men’s gymnastics defeated No. 4 Michigan in its Big Ten Home Opener Saturday.

The Buckeyes (2-1) prevailed over the Wolverines (8-1) 403.600-398.100. The Buckeyes won five of the six events with junior Paul Juda of Michigan taking the win on the horizontal bar. Ohio State senior Jesse Tyndall won the all-around with a score of 81.050.

Next, Ohio State will host Army Feb. 19 in the Covelli Center. The meet will kick off at 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network.