Ohio State senior all-around Jesse Tyndall celebrates with his coach after his routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior all-around Donovan Hewitt lets go of the high bar during his routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State redshirt freshman Tomohiro Kawada performs his routine on the rings during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior Trevor Cummings performs his routine on the pommel horse during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior Dexter Roettker celebrates after his vault attempt during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior all-around Justin Ah Chow celebrates with his teammates after the floor exercise during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior all-around Justin Ah Chow performs a skill off of the vault during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior all-around Jesse Tyndall holds onto the high bar with one hand during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior all-around Kazuki Hayashi pauses on the parallel bars during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior Domenic Sciulli celebrates after his high bar routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State senior all-around Jesse Tyndall pauses during his rings routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate Andrew Brower performs on the parallel bars during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State graduate Andrew Brower performs on the pommel horse during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State junior all-around Donovan Hewitt performs a skill on the rings during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore all-around Kameron Nelson performs his floor routine during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore Tyler Rockwood performs on the rings during the Ohio State-Michigan meet Saturday. Ohio State won 403.600. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor
No. 6 Ohio State men’s gymnastics defeated No. 4 Michigan in its Big Ten Home Opener Saturday.
The Buckeyes (2-1) prevailed over the Wolverines (8-1) 403.600-398.100. The Buckeyes won five of the six events with junior Paul Juda of Michigan taking the win on the horizontal bar. Ohio State senior Jesse Tyndall won the all-around with a score of 81.050.
Next, Ohio State will host Army Feb. 19 in the Covelli Center. The meet will kick off at 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network.