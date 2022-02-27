Maryland guards senior Eric Ayala and graduate Fatts Russell scored 23 and 27 points, respectively, and led Maryland to a 75-60 upset victory over the Buckeyes Sunday.

No. 22 Ohio State (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) dropped its second unranked game in its last four outings after a difficult shooting performance, going just 36 percent from the field. It didn’t shoot above 36 percent in either half.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points, nine of which coming in the second half. He finished 4-of-13 from the field and had just one 3-pointer.

Ohio State never took the lead during the second half and led for just 1:46 during the game, coming midway through the first half. Maryland (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) held the Buckeyes to their worst shooting performance in 10 games.

The Buckeyes pulled within three points as 8:07 remained, but Maryland went on an 11-3 run to keep Ohio State from getting any closer.

Graduate guard Cedric Russell had 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, scoring all of his points from beyond the arc. Graduate guard Jamari Wheeler and junior forward E.J. Liddell added 11 points apiece.

The Buckeyes began slow from the field, allowing Maryland to jump ahead 8-0 and missing their first three shots. However, an 11-2 run bookended with a layup by graduate forward Kyle Young gave Ohio State its first lead of the game with 13:03 left in the first half.

Ayala scored 11-consecutive Terrapins points midway through the first half to power his team to a 32-28 lead at halftime. The Buckeyes shot a lowly 39 percent, including 19 percent from 3-point range, in the first half.

Ohio State opens its final three-game home stand Tuesday against Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.