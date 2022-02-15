The entirety of “The Book of Boba Fett” has arrived, cementing the series as one of Disney’s most unique “Star Wars” projects to date, despite being somewhat lacking in substance.

It is easy to get lost in the chaos of all the spinoffs and origin stories in television — particularly in the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes. But with a character as iconic as Boba Fett, the name sets itself apart from the rest, and there is an inherent appeal to be found in the mystery of the character.

Boba Fett, a veteran gunslinging bounty hunter, has appeared in multiple films within the “Star Wars” franchise and was featured in multiple episodes of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” “The Book of Boba Fett,” which premiered Dec. 29, 2021, and wrapped up Wednesday, was announced in December 2020 after being teased in a post-credit scene in the season two finale of “The Mandalorian.”

“The Mandalorian,” which follows bounty hunter Din Djarin, is a pivotal Disney+ “Star Wars” show that paved the way for projects such as “The Book of Boba Fett.” With the highly anticipated return of Temuera Morrison to the “Star Wars” franchise as Boba Fett, there was a considerable amount of hype surrounding the show, but some fans also doubted Disney would make the series interesting enough to keep viewers watching.

This turned out to be a non-issue for “The Book of Boba Fett” creator Jon Favreau and producers and directors such as Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez and Bryce Dallas Howard. They have proven time and time again through their work with “The Mandalorian” that they know how to explore characters meaningfully within the space western genre while providing fresh appearances in the “Star Wars” universe.

Standing out as one of the show’s best features is the directing. Much like “The Mandalorian,” the decision to have different people direct each episode brings something fresh and new to the screen. From the first to the last episode, the themes explored in the series are vast, and the tone of each episode feels different from the next.

Despite attempts at the well-known stoic portrayal of the character, however, this version of Boba Fett still hardly resembles the ruthless bounty hunter from “The Mandalorian.”

The series frequently offers subtle glimpses into Boba Fett’s character: his morals, codes and values. He develops a newfound loyalty to the people on Tatooine, a remote desert planet, and ceases to be the anti-hero most fans remember. At times, it feels as though he still leaves something to be desired, but it is left up to the audience to interpret the character’s development.

Still, the Boba Fett portrayed in the show is not poor or boring. To see the evolution of his values and codes over time — whether viewers prefer the new version of his character or not — is, at the very least, fascinating to witness.

Additionally, the series features no shortage of new characters and cameos, which makes for some exciting reveals and reconnects viewers with characters that have not been on the screen in quite some time — including a certain fan-favorite from “The Mandalorian,” who is reintroduced in one of the final episodes.

This show is best appreciated when viewers consider what it is doing for its main character and the fictional world. Viewers should not expect a deeply nuanced or complex story, because the writing is not a strong point. There are certain storytelling decisions here and there that may leave viewers confused, but it seems as though the main point of the series is to portray the character in a new light.

What the show delivered subverted the expectations of many fans, but the final product was still a wholesome story revolving around the development of a character that had yet to be properly explored. For better or worse, this likely won’t be the last time fans hear from Boba Fett.

Rating: 3.5/5