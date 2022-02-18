Runs were few and far between Friday as the Buckeyes embarked on their second weekend of the season, but pitching paced them to maintaining their early unblemished record.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Allison Smith threw a career-high 11 strikeouts to lead Ohio State (5-0) to a 1-0 victory against Butler (4-3). The Buckeyes kept the momentum later in the afternoon, edging out South Alabama (1-5) by a score of 4-2.

The Buckeyes’ offense only strung together a total of four hits, a testament to Butler junior pitcher Mackenzie Griman, who went six innings and gave up the lone run scored in the game.

Pitching was the name of the game in the second half of the doubleheader as well. Graduate left-hander Lexie Handley totaled a whopping 13 strikeouts through seven innings in the 4-2 win over South Alabama.

Butler

It took Smith a few batters to get settled in the first inning, allowing two walks and hitting one hitter before escaping the inning with bases loaded.

From the second inning forward, it was three up and three down for the most part. The Buckeyes got their first runner on base in the bottom of the third inning by way of a single from senior outfielder Jaycee Ruberti, however, no runs came out of it.

Smith had already tallied eight strikeouts through four innings, and the winning run came from the Ohio State offense in the bottom half of the frame. Freshman designated player Melina Wilkison started it off by reaching on a single to shortstop.

Wilkison advanced to third base when sophomore outfielder Taylor Heckman was thrown out at first base on a 1-5-3 play. Junior catcher Sam Hackenbracht knocked in Wilkison with a single to second base, giving the Buckeyes the lead.

Ohio State only produced one more hit in the two innings that followed. However, Smith was cruising right along. She gave up a single in the fifth inning and two walks in the sixth, before finishing the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning as a result of a double play and groundout.

Wilkison was the sole player with a multi-hit game and scored the winning run. Smith threw a complete game with 134 pitches, setting a new career-best for punch outs in a game.

South Alabama

The Buckeye offense continued their slow start into their next game against South Alabama, but Handley picked up right where she left off last weekend.

The Buckeyes’ first hit of the game came in the top of the third inning off the bat of freshman infielder Kami Kortokrax, leading off the inning with a single right up the middle. Junior catcher Taylor Pack reached after a throwing error by Jaguars’ junior pitcher Jenna Hardy.

Kortokrax advanced to third base after a fielder’s choice, allowing junior infielder Mariah Rodriguez to reach first. However, a failed bunt attempt by Wilkison and a groundout by Ruberti left Kortokrax and Rodriguez stranded.

Hackenbracht, the designated player for this game, singled up the middle for Ohio State’s second hit of the game in the fourth inning. Handley breezed through the Jaguars’ offense, striking out eight through four innings.

The Buckeye offense finally broke out in the fifth, starting with a leadoff single by Kortokrax. Pack reached on a fielding error, advancing Kortokrax to third. Pack stole second, which proved to be pivotal.

Wilkison doubled to left-center field, which cleared the bases and gave the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead. Ohio State still wasn’t finished, with senior outfielder Meggie Otte doubling to right field, scoring Wilkison to extend the lead.

Ohio State’s final run of the game was scored in the sixth inning by junior outfielder Tegan Cortelletti, who pinch ran for junior infielder Avery Clark. Cortelletti scored on a sacrifice fly by Rodriguez.

South Alabama fought to the end, taking the game into the bottom of the seventh inning. Handley gave up a walk to sophomore designated player Abby Allen, then a double to redshirt junior outfielder Victoria Ortiz.

Allen scored on a groundout, then Ortiz scored on a wild pitch, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead in half. However, Handley kept her cool and got a groundout to earn the win.

Hackenbracht and Kortokrax had two hits apiece, and Handley was outstanding in the circle. In her complete game win, taking 118 pitches, she gave up four hits and two runs, striking out 13.

Between Smith and Handley, 24 batters from the two opposing teams were sat down.

Ohio State is right back at it Saturday, taking on Liberty (1-5) at 1:30 p.m. and Stetson (4-2) at 4 p.m. All games are streamed on FloSoftball.com.