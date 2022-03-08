The Ohio State football team and many other Buckeye student-athletes participated in a career and name, image and likeness expo Friday.

Held in the Huntington Club at Ohio Stadium, 50 businesses and organizations from around Columbus attended to offer information about potential opportunities for the Buckeyes interested in careers after and aside from their football careers.

Sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer said he talked with companies like JPMorgan Chase — where his father formerly worked — in addition to Ricart Automotive, Roosters and Wells Fargo to network and think about life after football.

“Unfortunately, you can’t play football forever,” Sawyer said. “Coming to events like this, meeting guys, meeting ladies that are really high up in really successful businesses like this, is great for all of us.”

Ohio State football team coordinator for career and professional development Candace Johnson organized the event. This is her first year in the position after serving as a member of the athletics communications staff since September 2017.

Before the team put down their jerseys and reached for their suits and ties, head coach Ryan Day said associate head coach and defensive line coach Larry Johnson spoke of the importance for players to build and take advantage of their personal brands.

Day said the expo kicked off the program’s “Real Life Wednesdays,” which developed under former head coach Urban Meyer who brought in guest speakers to share life experiences and ensure student-athletes’ preparedness for life after football.

“After football and football is over with, they have to have the next plan in their life,” Day said. “When you think about our guys, they know what it’s like to be part of a team, they know what it’s like to wake up early and work hard towards something, multitask, play at a high level in front of a lot of people. They have a lot to offer.”

Day also said Ohio State looks for qualities in players throughout the recruiting process that shows the staff they’re invested in being a strong person all-around. He said it’s great to see upperclassmen who’ve already had internships continue to strengthen their career networks.

“You can’t just sit around your kitchen all day. You have to figure out what you want to do. It’s about finding your passion,” Day said. “We really try to get these guys and promote them to get in front of people and network.”

Ohio State will begin spring practices at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Buckeyes will hold 15 practices up until the Spring Game April 16 at noon.

Before they get underway with practicing together for the first time since the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes turned from competitive athletes to business professionals at the expo — and Day said he didn’t recognize some of them who shaved and slicked back their hair.

Sophomore offensive lineman Luke Wypler said he’s eager to begin spring drills, but getting connected in off-the-field affairs piqued his interest.

“Obviously everyone here wants to play in the NFL, and even if you do make it, that’s not guaranteed,” Wypler said. “It doesn’t have to be right now, internship right now, but building a relationship for the future of something that you want to do. I think it’s an awesome opportunity for all of us.”