As the weather gets warmer, Ohio State students may look to local parks and outdoor recreation to boost their moods.

In a survey from the College of Nursing, Ohio State experts found rates of burnout in Ohio State students rose from 40 percent in Aug. 2020 to 71 percent in April 2021. Luckily, just 20 minutes spent sitting outside may lead to a reduction in mood disturbances, according to a study from Counseling and Consultation Services.

Students have a range of upcoming opportunities to engage with nature, from a plant giveaway to off-campus outdoor recreation trips.

The Office of Student Life aims to take advantage of the effects of nature on mental health through its Grow Kindness Project. Buckeyes can receive two free succulents Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the University Square at 15th and High, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email.

According to the Student Life website, succulents will also be available for pickup at other locations, such as the RPAC Plaza and the South Oval, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Beyond campus, Buckeyes may consider visiting the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, which offer trails and other unique features such as a botanical garden at Inniswood Metro Gardens, Tim Moloney, executive director of Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, said.

Moloney said the newest metropark, Quarry Trails Metro Park, opened Nov. 30, 2021, at 2600 Dublin Road — becoming the closest metropark to Ohio State. With its addition, Moloney said there is now a metropark within five miles of every Franklin County household.

“What we do here at Metro Parks is we try to get every single person in central Ohio engaged in the outdoors in a variety of ways,” Moloney said. “Whether that’s hiking, biking, running, taking classes, learning more about the environment, getting out in our lakes and rivers to go fishing, canoeing, kayaking or rock climbing.”

The Columbus Metro Parks first opened 77 years ago, and Moloney said the parks are open every day to ensure central Ohioans are always able to enjoy the outdoors.

“Our mantra has been, ‘We’re always open.’ So we’re open seven days a week, 365 days a year, whether it’s 90 degrees in the summer or whether it’s negative five in the winter,” Moloney said. “We’ve always been here since we opened for people to get outside for their mental health.”

For students looking for adventure outside of Columbus, student organization Mountaineers at Ohio State offers weekend trips featuring climbing, caving, canoeing, backpacking, skiing and hiking, Sean Dowhan, a fourth-year in English and secretary of the organization, said.

Members are able to join weekend trips to locations such as Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield, Ohio, Hocking Hills in Logan, Ohio, and Wayne National Forest in Athens, Ohio. The Scioto Audubon Metro Park also offers a close-to-home option, Moloney said.

“As long as they go through the trip coordinator and make their case for the trip, any weekend anyone can go anywhere,” Dowhan said.

Nonmembers of the club can attend larger 30 to 40-person events, such as the club’s hoopla at the start of every academic year at New River Gorge National Park in Glen Jean, West Virginia, Dowhan said. Mountaineers at Ohio State offer introductions to climbing, backpacking, hiking and water sports during the trip.

He said all trips are designed to cost as little as possible, ranging from $10-$15 a participant, with funds going toward gas and equipment rentals. The organization places special emphasis on walking newcomers through the necessary skills and making sure everyone feels as though they can participate in the group’s outdoor activities, Dowhan said.

“I know it’s kind of a major thing for a lot of folks,” Dowhan said. “I definitely enjoy it, but I know for other folks, it’s essential just to get away from things.”