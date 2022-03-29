As dean and director of the Lima campus of Ohio State from 2014-17, documentarian Charlene Gilbert said she learned how to work with students and improve campus life.

Now, Gilbert, current dean of the University of Toledo’s College of Arts and Letters, said she looks forward to more chances to do the same as Ohio State’s senior vice provost and professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies starting April 4.

“I’m excited to be able to help lead the institution, and thinking about that work strategically for both undergraduate and graduate students,” Gilbert said. “I’m really committed to seeing students excel, not just reach their full potential, but exceed that potential.”

In addition to being an administrator, Gilbert has had a career making documentaries, such as “Homecoming: Sometimes I Am Haunted by Memories of Red Dirt and Clay,” which explores the social and political implications of African American land loss in the South from 1920-99, according to the University of Toledo website. The film premiered on PBS and won national awards, including Best Documentary from the National Black Programming Consortium — a nonprofit media service organization dedicated to Black filmmakers.

While creating her documentary, “Children Will Listen,” Gilbert said she enjoyed improving childrens’ lives through film, especially those in New York who had never experienced theater before.

“I really believe deeply in the power of arts to transform lives,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said American journalist Nellie Bly — a pioneer in investigative reporting during the late 1800 — inspired her to get involved with documentary filmmaking. Much like with her documentaries, Gilbert said she is ready to “paint pictures of potential and promise” for students.

Bryan Albright, assistant dean of outreach and engagement at Lima campus, said during her time as Lima campus’s dean and director, Gilbert was dedicated to advancing student life.

“Students, faculty and staff really connected with her,” Albright said. “She focused on building connections on campus and in the community.”

Albright said Gilbert was instrumental in the construction of the Perry Webb Student Life Building — a space filled with study areas, a cafe and other amenities — after finding that students had insufficient areas to study or eat on the Lima campus.

Lesley Fry, director of advancement at Lima campus, said she partnered with Gilbert in community engagement. She said Gilbert emphasized the importance of hard work and appreciation for each member of the community.

“[Gilbert] is someone that we should all aspire to be,” Fry said. “She expected us to think creatively and strategically, but at the end of the day she wanted us to be kind to and respect one another.”

With under a week until Gilbert officially starts her new position, she said she is looking forward to the opportunity to work with a variety of students and with what she called “unparalleled” opportunities offered by the university.

“I am intentional about the obligation to help as many students as possible succeed, and I think and hope that there is a piece of my story, of my humanity, that speaks to lots of different people of lots of different backgrounds,” Gilbert said.