After a storied three-year career at Ohio State, standout junior forward E.J. Liddell announced Friday that he will forgo his senior season and declare for the NBA draft.

Liddell has been a cornerstone for the Buckeyes during his time in Columbus, averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds across his three seasons en route to two All-Big Ten First Team honors. In a tweet, Liddell expressed gratitude for his time in the Ohio State program.

“These past three years have given me some of the best moments of my life,” Liddell stated. “I will cherish the time and commitment of Buckeye Nation. I hope the feeling is mutual!”

The two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball stepped in a limited role his freshman season, appearing in all 31 games off the bench and scoring in double digits in six games, including two 17-point performances.

In 2020-21, he provided an offensive complement to former guard Duane Washington Jr., averaging 16.2 points per game and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game.

Before his junior season, Liddell entered his name into the NBA Draft pool to receive professional evaluations, but returned to Ohio State.

Liddell scored in double figures in all 32 games he appeared in this season, notching nine double-doubles to earn AP All-American Third Team honors. The Belleville, Illinois, native racked up a career-high 34 points against Northwestern Jan. 9.

Against Minnesota Jan. 27, Liddell posted 23 points to become the 60th 1,000-point scorer in Ohio State program history.

Liddell finished with 143 blocked shots in his career — the seventh most in program history. His Big Ten-leading 83 blocks this year were the eighth most in a single season in Buckeyes history.

“I’m really excited for EJ as he begins his NBA career,” head coach Chris Holtmann stated in a release. “He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player.”

Off the court, Liddell used his platform to speak about the mistreatment of student-athletes following losses and in road environments.

Liddell was seen as a leader during his time in an Ohio State uniform, named as a captain for the 2021-22 team. In his statement, Liddell thanked his teammates and coaches for aiding him during his collegiate career.

“To my teammates, I appreciate you all — we have built a bond that will never be broken. The times we spent together will never be forgotten and I’m grateful to call you my brothers,” Liddell stated. “I appreciate you all for allowing me to carry on the great traditions and culture of being a Buckeye.”