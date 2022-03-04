Ohio State men’s basketball assistant coach Ryan Pedon will become the next head coach at Illinois State.

Pedon, who returned to his hometown of Columbus in 2017 as a part of head coach Chris Holtmann’s staff, will take over a Redbirds squad coming off of a 13-20 campaign this season. As first reported by the Columbus Dispatch’s Adam Jardy, this will be Pedon’s first shot as a head coach at the college level.

Following Ohio State’s win over Illinois Feb. 24, Holtmann said he anticipated that Pedon would become a head coach in the near future.

“Ryan’s fantastic. I think he’s one of the terrific, young up-and-coming assistant coaches that’s going to be a head coach real soon,” Holtmann said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll be able to hang onto him too much longer, he’s that good. I can’t wait for him to be a head coach.”

After spending two seasons on Holtmann’s staff at Butler, Pedon followed Holtmann to Ohio State, where he spent the last five seasons. With Pedon on staff at Ohio State, the Buckeyes have amassed a record of 106-53 while largely serving as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Pedon played a key role in recruiting junior forward E.J. Liddell and freshman guard Malaki Branham.

Pedon will stay with Ohio State until the end of the season before taking over at Illinois State.