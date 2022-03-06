No. 12 Ohio State lost to fifth-seeded Penn State 3-2 Saturday in game two of the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Buckeyes (22-12-2) fell behind early and weren’t able to complete a comeback despite their efforts. Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said the postseason atmosphere brings out the competitive energy from both teams.

“Playoff hockey, that’s all I can say,” Rohlik said. “They didn’t want their season to end and they played like it.”

Penn State scored the game’s first goal with 29 seconds remai

ning in the first period, giving the Nittany Lions the lead 1-0 entering the second frame.

The Buckeyes evened things up off the stick of redshirt sophomore Michael Gildon during one of Ohio State’s three power play chances. The Nittany Lions added another goal at 17:12 in the second period from junior forward Kevin Wall to once again lead at the break, this time 2-1.

The Buckeyes drew things to a stalemate at 9:33 in the third period when freshman defenseman Cole McWard slipped his fourth goal of the season past sophomore goaltender Liam Souliere.

Penn State took the lead at 17:19 in the final frame, and despite a 6-on-5 man advantage when the Buckeyes pulled their goalie, the Nittany Lions held that lead for the remainder of the contest.

The Buckeyes had several looks at the Penn State net during the game, but came away with far less than they hoped. Senior forward and captain Gustaf Westlund said the Buckeyes must give their all in the elimination game Sunday.

“We got to take a page out of their book and shoot the puck more, get second chances, create offense and out-change them,” Westlund said.

Ohio State and Penn State face off Sunday with a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on the line. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network Plus.