No. 9 Ohio State has a quick turnaround as it hosts Dartmouth Tuesday at Ohio Stadium for its final nonconference game of the 2022 season.

The Buckeyes (5-2) are coming off a tough loss at home Sunday as they fell to Denver 14-12. Ohio State’s high-scoring offense looks to redeem itself as it hopes to avenge the loss.

A trio of seniors — attackmen Jack Myers and Colby Smith and midfielder Jackson Reid — lead a Buckeye offense that is currently averaging 15.57 goals per game.

Myers’ three assists per game lead the Big Ten and ranks top five nationally with 21 on the year, alongside his 19 goals.

Reid had his best game of the season Sunday, where he totaled four points — pushing his season total to 24. This puts him at 10th in the Big Ten for points per game.

Leading the Buckeyes in goals is Smith with 20, which ranks fifth in the conference.

Ohio State continues to lead the country in extra-man efficiency, scoring on 18-of-23 attempts this season.

The Big Green (4-1) are riding a four-game winning streak after a 17-10 victory against St. John’s Saturday.

The man leading the charge on offense for Dartmouth is fifth-year attackman George Prince, who leads with 11 goals and seven assists.

In goal for the Big Green is senior goalkeeper Daniel Hincks, who has 40 goals allowed and 71 saves on the year. He leads the nation’s second-best scoring defense, only allowing 8.25 goals per game.

The game will be the third time these two teams have met, with Ohio State having won both previous matches. The last time they met was Feb. 21, 2015, when Ohio State won in a 15-5 rout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The game will be televised on BTN+ at 7 p.m.