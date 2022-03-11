After having their only weekend off of the season, the Buckeyes are going back down to Florida to play their first five games this weekend of an 11-game slate in eight days.

Ohio State (9-3) will open the weekend against Stony Brook (7-3) Friday before playing a doubleheader Saturday against Army (4-11) and Stony Brook for a second time. The Buckeyes will cap off the weekend with another doubleheader against UMass (4-10) and No. 22 USF (17-3) Sunday.

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said the team used the week off to fine-tune their game and continue working toward improvement. She said that while the Carolina Classic was more of a pitcher’s tournament, this upcoming schedule should be more of a battle of the bats for the most part.

“I think, from what we know, it’s going to be more of slugfests until those games with the high-level pitchers,” Schoenly said. “It’s just teams who can hit and we can hit, so scores will probably be a little higher.”

The Seawolves are led by junior catcher Corinne Badger, who has a .370 batting average combined with 15 RBIs and seven home runs. Their two leaders in the circle are senior Shebli Denman and graduate Dawn Bodrug, with 1.70 and 1.93 ERAs, respectively.

This will be the second time in history the two teams play each other, with the Buckeyes coming out on top back in 2013 behind an 11-4 victory.

Two teams each with four wins on the season, Army and UMass both are poised to be quality opponents for Ohio State. The Black Knights have already been battled-tested, facing three top-25 opponents already in their young season.

Schoenly said UMass is traditionally one of the better teams on the east coast and expects a competitive outing with the program. Additionally, head coach Danielle Henderson will be squaring off against the Buckeyes who she used to be an assistant coach for in two seasons from 2011-12.

The Buckeyes’ biggest test of the weekend will come against No. 22 USF. The Bulls are led by one of the best pitchers in the country in senior Georgina Corrick who has a 0.08 ERA in 91 innings pitched on the season — allowing just one earned run.

“They’re playing really well and have the best pitcher in the country,” Schoenly said. “Statistically, I think she’s fantastic. We expect it to be a really tough matchup.”

These five teams are only a sample of what Ohio State will face during its 11-game stretch. As a result of so many games, more players will be given opportunities, with one of them being sophomore pitcher Emily Ruck, Schoenly said.

Ruck already topped the innings she pitched all of last season, with 11 2/3 thus far. The righty has a 1.80 ERA and a couple of wins, and she is looking to get some more this weekend.

“I’m hoping that I get the chance to start some games, especially going in and playing so many,” Ruck said. “I feel like that’s going to open a lot of opportunities, open a lot of doors for me. Ultimately, I’m going to do everything I can to win and have my teammates’ backs.”

Even with an upcoming slate of games filled with good-hitting teams, Ruck said the pitching staff won’t back down against anyone.

“My coach is really good at preparing us with confidence to throw to anybody,” Ruck said. “We’re not trying to throw around anyone. We are going to give you our best.”

First pitch against Stony Brook is Friday at 2 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 9 a.m., and Sunday’s begins at 4 p.m.