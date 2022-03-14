The Ohio State women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons as the No. 6 seed and will face either Missouri State or Florida State in the Spokane region Saturday.

Florida State (17-13, 10-8 ACC) will play Missouri State (24-7, 14-4 Missouri Valley Conference) as part of the First Four Thursday at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will earn the No. 11 seed and the right to take on the Buckeyes Saturday.

Missouri State has made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Sweet Sixteen and two Final Four journeys. On the other hand, Florida State is one of eight programs that has gone dancing for the past nine seasons.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is the first time since the Buckeyes (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) have participated since the 2017-18 season where they made it to the second round.

The Buckeyes’ inability to partake in the NCAA Tournament in the past three seasons comes from their shortcoming to qualify in the 2018-19 season, the COVID cancellations in the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 self-imposed postseason ban due to the Klein investigation.

In head coach Kevin McGuff’s ninth season with the Buckeyes, this will be his fifth time making a run in the NCAA Tournament, including two appearances in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Buckeyes will tip off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will be televised on ESPNU.