The gloves and sticks went flying, the tears poured out and the hugs commenced as Ohio State became the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey national champions for the first time in the program’s history.

No. 1 Ohio State (30-6-0) beat No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (27-11-1) 3-2 Sunday in the NCAA Championship at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pennsylvania. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said the commitment and sacrifices the Buckeyes made throughout the entire year was worth it.

“We are just overjoyed with excitement and felt that we had a whole entire state behind us, cheering for us,” Muzerall said. “We created a ‘Cinderella’ story, and we are just going to enjoy every minute of it.”

Ohio State graduate forward and captain Liz Schepers said lifting up the championship trophy for the first time was special.

“I have so much pride, and we really wanted to carry the torch for those teams that struggled and those teams that went through the grind years of getting Ohio State where it is today,” Schepers said. “I am just so thankful for this program, and to have been a part of that journey, it makes it that much sweeter.”

Ohio State junior forward Kenzie Hauswirth said the team had a special mindset from the beginning of the season.

“It all just came together because we work so hard, and we all play for each other,” Hauswirth said. “It was so amazing for all of us to get it done.”

The game-winning goal came from Hauswirth, who shot the puck from far out, deflecting off a Bulldogs’ skate into the net, giving the Buckeyes the lucky bounce they needed to obtain the national championship.

Hauswirth said scoring the game-winning goal in a national championship game felt incredible.

“All game, coach kept saying, ‘Throw pucks on net, throw pucks on net,’ and I had a chance to and I just threw it on net,” Hauswirth said. “It was absolutely amazing to get that goal for the team, and I’m just so grateful to be here.”

The Buckeyes nor the Bulldogs could get on the scoreboard in the first period. Ohio State outshot Minnesota Duluth 10-8.

Ohio State showed how deadly its power play is, as senior forward Paetyn Levis found the back of the net less than five minutes into the second period.

The Bulldogs would find the back of the net before the conclusion of the period. Minnesota Duluth junior forward Naomi Rogge tipped in a shot to tie up the game.

The Buckeyes would come firing back less than 30 seconds into the period, as Ohio State graduate forward Clair DeGeorge finished and found the back of the net. The goal marked DeGeorge’s and Levis’ second point in the game.

Minnesota Duluth fifth-year forward Elizabeth Giguere would not let the Buckeyes’ lead last for long. Giguere scored a top-shelf goal, making it a tie game once again at 2-2.

Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele finished with 17 saves and a 0.895 save percentage. Minnesota Duluth senior goaltender Emma Soderberg ended with 33 saves and a 0.917 save percentage.