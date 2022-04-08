Ohio State arts students will soon have a new district to call home as the construction of two new Arts District buildings continues.

Located between 15th and 18th avenues, the $165.3 million project includes the creation of the Timashev Family Music Building and the new Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts building, as well as the renovation and expansion of the current School of Music in Weigel Hall, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said.

Ratmir Timashev, a 1996 Ohio State alumnus and CEO of Veeam Software, provided $17 million to the College of Arts and Sciences’ construction project, according to Ohio State News.

Construction on the Timashev Family Music Building began in June 2019 and is on schedule to be completed and ready for classes and programming by this fall. The yet-to-be-named Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts building is set to open in February 2023, according to the College of Arts and Sciences’ Arts District website.

“The idea is that all of the arts units will be in close proximity to one another,” Lisa Florman, associate dean of interdisciplinary studies and community engagement for the College of Arts and Sciences, said. “The sharing of spaces will foster collaborations and catalyze interactions that may, you know, make us more than the sum of our parts.”

The Timashev Family Music Building will be next door to the newly renovated Weigel Hall, located at 1866 College Road, to create a combined 96,000-square-foot School of Music. Hughes Hall — Weigel Hall’s current School of Music counterpart — will soon be decommissioned, though not torn down, as of now, Florman said.

Arved Ashby, a professor of musicology in the School of Music since 1995, said he has taught primarily in Hughes Hall but will soon relocate to the Timashev Family Music Building.

“I’m excited simply to work in a building suited to its purpose,” Ashby said. “Hughes Hall wasn’t built for musicians, and its most basic problems are structural — unsolvable. I know I will be spending much more time in the new building than I did in Hughes.”

The new five-floor building will include classrooms, studios, offices and recording and performance spaces. The two School of Music buildings will connect through a shared lobby, according to the College of Arts and Sciences’ Arts District page.

Specific design details were made to ensure sonically efficient spaces that aim to keep sound from traveling while maintaining strong acoustics, and Florman said each room is designed to be as soundproof as possible.

“It’s really been designed to have the sound kind of maximally and ideally reverberate at the same time,” Florman said. “There’s what the architects referred to as box-in-box construction so that every room has sort of two walls and two floors with something like a quarter or half an inch of space in between that keeps the sound in.”

Following the start of construction in November 2020, the 100,000-square-foot Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts building is 40 percent complete as of March 17, according to Ohio State’s Arts District updates. The new five-floor building will replace the Drake Performance and Event Center, which is located at 1849 Cannon Drive and will be demolished around 2023, Hedman said.

The Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts building will house a lighting lab, design studio, costume shop and New Works Lab for experimental projects, according to the College of Arts and Sciences’ Arts District page. Likewise, film students will have access to two sound stages, editing suites, a sound lab and a screening room. Performance spaces will include a 450-seat proscenium theater and a hybrid thrust and black box theater.

The Timashev Family Music Building and the Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts building will be within close proximity to one another, with a connecting outdoor plaza and a single box office to make them feel like one cohesive block, Florman said.

“I prefer the term ‘the arts hub,’ ” Florman said. “To my mind, a district is something self-contained, whereas the image of a hub suggests spokes that radiate, in this case, across campus and out into the community. That’s very much the vision of the arts at Ohio State that I’m trying to help promote. And I think these two new buildings will do a great deal to contribute to that.”

Not only are the buildings intended to be visually connected, but people utilizing the spaces are meant to feel a sense of uniformity, Ashby said. With all artistic mediums having facilities in the same general region, connections between artists and the public can be better developed, he said.

“It’ll help to have theater folks and music folks close enough now where we can actually wave and gesture at each other through our windows. These proximities will, at the very least, shame us into talking with each other and working together more often and more closely,” Ashby said. “At the same time, we hope the new facilities will be more inviting to the public and encourage them to attend more events.”