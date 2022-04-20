Student workers in University Dining Services received a $2 increase in pay after a new minimum wage was implemented April 10 — the first wage increase of 2022.

Zia Ahmed, senior director of University Dining Services, said in an email every student working in dining received the raise, and the minimum starting wage is now $12. The starting wage for students varies based on position, but every worker is eligible to receive a merit increase up to 65 cents.

Although there are many employment opportunities for students in the Columbus area, Ahmed said University Dining Services offers both a paycheck and growth opportunities for students. He said the reason for this increase was to ensure students were paid fairly.

“The most important impact for us is our existing employees,” Ahmed said. “We’re doing the best we can to give them the highest compensation that we can make available for them.”

Ahmed said Dining Services is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic but began the process of proposing a wage increase when it became financially feasible. Dining Services will continue to compare the wage with other universities and the surrounding communities.

Effective Jan. 1, recent changes to wage legislation in Ohio require that non-tipped employees must receive an increase from $8.80 to $9.30, while tipped employees receive an increase from $4.40 to $4.65.

University President Kristina M. Johnson said Friday that University Dining Services is currently in a labor shortage. Making up most of the workers on campus, Johnson said dining hall employees have their wages examined first and that the current wage of $12 may be increased to $12.50 in the fall.

Johnson said there are around 10,000 student employees on campus, with about 5,000 in dining and housing in a Friday interview with The Lantern.

Anthony Parker, a fourth-year in public management, leadership and policy and an organizer for Students for a Democratic Society, said although he is glad for the wage increase, he believes the university fell short of the group’s demands by not raising the wage to $15 — the amount SDS has advocated for, according to the group’s Instagram.

“It’s a good thing, it puts more money in people’s pockets, but it’s a question of how much money,” Parker said.

Parker said SDS has arranged multiple events to advocate for increased pay, including a protest in January. The group also gathered signatures and created coalitions with other student organizations, such as the Young Democratic Socialists of America.

“We’ve had to fight tooth and nail just to get our demands looked at, let alone accepted,” Parker said.

Parker said the university must foster a culture of respect with its student workers, and the organization’s next step is to get its demands heard by the Council on Student Affairs by the end of April.