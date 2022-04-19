Sophomore defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan will enter the transfer portal, according to an Ohio State spokesperson.

Cowan entered Ohio State as a four-star recruit from Charlotte, North Carolina, and part of the Buckeyes’ 2020 recruiting class.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, Cowan provided depth to the defensive line room under coach Larry Johnson. He was credited with three tackles, including two solos, across five games last season.

Cowan redshirted during the 2020 season as Ohio State made a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Cowan is the first player to transfer since the Buckeyes’ spring game Saturday.

The interior of the defensive line still has a good amount of depth, headlined by defensive tackles graduate Jerron Cage, senior Taron Vincent and sophomore Tyleik Williams.