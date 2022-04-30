""

Ohio State Senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford (75) sings Carmen Ohio after the conclusion the Ohio State-Purdue game Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Former offensive lineman Thayer Munford was selected with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round by the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL draft Saturday.

Heralded as a leader and anchor along the Buckeyes’ offensive line, Munford completed a five-year career at Ohio State in which he started four seasons. He received the Block “O” jersey last season as a symbol of his leadership and tribute to former defensive lineman Bill Willis.

Munford earned First Team All-American honors last season, starting 12 games. After playing at left tackle for most of his career, Munford moved to left guard a season ago to improve his versatility.

The Cincinnati native received First Team All-Big Ten selections in each of the last two seasons, following the 2019 season in which Munford earned Second Team All-Big Ten and the 2018 campaign in which he was named an Honorable Mention.