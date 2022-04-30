Former offensive lineman Thayer Munford was selected with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round by the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL draft Saturday.

Heralded as a leader and anchor along the Buckeyes’ offensive line, Munford completed a five-year career at Ohio State in which he started four seasons. He received the Block “O” jersey last season as a symbol of his leadership and tribute to former defensive lineman Bill Willis.

Munford earned First Team All-American honors last season, starting 12 games. After playing at left tackle for most of his career, Munford moved to left guard a season ago to improve his versatility.

The Cincinnati native received First Team All-Big Ten selections in each of the last two seasons, following the 2019 season in which Munford earned Second Team All-Big Ten and the 2018 campaign in which he was named an Honorable Mention.