Junior Cade Stover has bounced between playing linebacker and tight end in his time donning scarlet and gray.

Playing linebacker in the Rose Bowl gave Stover the closure he said he needed to switch back to tight end.

“I had to be on my terms like I had to be at peace with it,” Stover said. “Because I knew if I wasn’t, it’s always going to be all, ‘What if this was that?’”

With the abundance of wide receivers being the primary pass catchers in Ohio State’s offense, Stover and tight ends junior Gee Scott Jr., sophomore Joe Royer and graduate Mitch Rossi will be key in the Buckeyes’ blocking schemes this upcoming season.