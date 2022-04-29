Junior kicker Parker Lewis has committed to Ohio State via the transfer portal, Lewis announced on Twitter Friday.

The former USC Trojan will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He went 17-for-22 on his field goal attempts last season, with a season long of 52 yards coming Nov. 16, 2021, against Arizona State. He also made 23 out of 24 extra point attempts.

In addition, he had a 27-for-34 touchback rate on his kickoffs, which may be his specialty going into this season.

Lewis adds to Ohio State’s depth at kicker, as graduate Noah Ruggles announced Jan. 21 he will return for the 2022 season. Senior Dominic DiMaccio and sophomore Jake Seibert also have experience kicking with the Buckeyes.

Lewis is the third player this offseason to join the Ohio State program via the transfer portal. He joins junior linebacker Chip Trayanum and graduate safety Tanner McCalister.