Former wide receiver Garrett Wilson was selected as the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Wilson was a major offensive contributor during his time at Ohio State, playing a key role in two Big Ten Championships as well as the 2021 Sugar Bowl win over No. 2 Clemson.

Wilson leaves the Ohio State program with a remarkable impact on the record books. In just three seasons, Wilson tied for eighth with Parris Campbell in career receptions at 143, 10th in career receiving yards at 2,213 and seventh in career touchdowns at 23.

Last season he was second on the team with 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He also earned All-Big Ten Second Team and All-American Second Team honors.

He is third in school history for 100-yard games with 10, tying Michael Jenkins, and has the fourth-most 100-yard games in a single season with five, tying Chris Olave and Cris Carter.